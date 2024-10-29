News & Insights

Fiji Kava Limited Reports Strong Sales Growth

October 29, 2024 — 12:18 am EDT

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

Fiji Kava Limited has reported a robust 28% growth in global sales for the first quarter of FY25, driven by strong performance in its Australian eCommerce sector. Coles has expanded the range of Fiji Kava and Taki Mai Shots by 40%, boosting retail sales to 28% of total sales. The company’s strategic acquisition of the Navua Processing Facility is set to further enhance its production capabilities.

