Fiji Kava Limited Announces Director Departure

Fiji Kava Limited announces the departure of Director James Dack, who held significant interests in the company through his real estate firm and superannuation fund. Dack’s holdings included 10 million fully paid ordinary shares and 5 million options, indicating a substantial stake in the company’s future. Investors may find this change impactful as it could influence the company’s strategic direction.

