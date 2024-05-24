News & Insights

Fiinu PLC Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

Immedia (GB:BANK) has released an update.

Fiinu PLC successfully held its Annual General Meeting, with shareholders unanimously passing all ten resolutions, including re-election of directors and granting authority to allot equity securities and make market purchases of own shares. The fintech group, known for its innovative Plugin Overdraft® service that works with customers’ existing bank accounts, continues to build on its commitment to Open Banking in the UK.

