InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Electric Last Mile Solutions is going public thanks to a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) and FIII stock is heading higher on the news.

Source: nrqemi / Shutterstock.com

Here is everything potential investors in FIII stock need to know about the Electric Last Mile SPAC merger.

The deal will have Electric Last Mile Solutions merging with Forum Merger III and the new company taking on its name.

This will also result in FIII stock changing to ELMS stock but it will still trade on the Nasdaq .

. Electric Last Mile Solutions will gain $379 million of gross proceeds from the deal.

$155 million of this comes from a private investment in public equity (PIPE) and other financing anchored by institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions plans to use the funds from the merger to operate its business and fuel growth.

The SPAC merger deal implies a pro forma equity value of $1.4 billion for the combined company.

The deal is set to close during the first quarter of 2021.

Electric Last Mile Solutions is moving forward with plans to launch its Urban Delivery van in the third quarter of 2021.

This will make it the “first electric Class 1 commercial vehicle in the U.S.”

The company notes that it already has more than 30,000 preorders for the electric vehicle (EV).

Electric Last Mile Solutions says its customers include “some of the largest fleet managers and dealers in the country.”

FIII stock was up 12.6% as of Friday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post FIII Stock: 11 Things to Know About Forum Merger and the Electric Last Mile SPAC Merger appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.