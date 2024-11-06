FIH Mobile Updates Lease Terms with Hon Hai

FIH Mobile (HK:2038) has released an update.

FIH Mobile has revised its lease income transaction terms with Hon Hai Technology Group, specifying that lease agreements may extend up to 10 years, effective November 2024. This adjustment includes an update to the annual caps for the lease income, which remain subject to reporting and review requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

