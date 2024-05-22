News & Insights

FIH Mobile Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

FIH Mobile (HK:2038) has released an update.

FIH Mobile Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on May 22, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Ordinary resolutions included the approval of audited financial statements and director elections, while a special resolution approved amendments to the company’s memorandum and articles of association. The resolutions signify strong shareholder confidence in the company’s board and strategic direction.

