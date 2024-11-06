News & Insights

Stocks

FIH Mobile Sees Revenue Dip, Reports Q3 Profit

November 06, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FIH Mobile (HK:2038) has released an update.

FIH Mobile has reported a decrease in revenue to $4.15 billion for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $5.19 billion in the same period last year. Despite a challenging financial environment, the company managed to achieve a profit in the third quarter of 2024, reversing a loss from the previous year. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the company’s financial results may fluctuate significantly in the future.

For further insights into HK:2038 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FXCNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.