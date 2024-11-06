FIH Mobile Sees Revenue Dip, Reports Q3 Profit

FIH Mobile (HK:2038) has released an update.

FIH Mobile has reported a decrease in revenue to $4.15 billion for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $5.19 billion in the same period last year. Despite a challenging financial environment, the company managed to achieve a profit in the third quarter of 2024, reversing a loss from the previous year. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the company’s financial results may fluctuate significantly in the future.

