FIH Mobile (FXCNF) Price Target Decreased by 14.51% to 0.12

The average one-year price target for FIH Mobile (OTC:FXCNF) has been revised to 0.12 / share. This is an decrease of 14.51% from the prior estimate of 0.14 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.12 to a high of 0.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.23% from the latest reported closing price of 0.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in FIH Mobile. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FXCNF is 0.04%, a decrease of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 9,616K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 9,167K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JAJBX - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 306K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 143K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.