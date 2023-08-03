FIH Mobile (FXCNF) Price Target Decreased by 14.51% to 0.12

The average one-year price target for FIH Mobile (OTC:FXCNF) has been revised to 0.12 / share. This is an decrease of 14.51% from the prior estimate of 0.14 dated December 1, 2022.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.12 to a high of 0.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.23% from the latest reported closing price of 0.11 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in FIH Mobile. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FXCNF is 0.04%, a decrease of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 9,616K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 9,167K shares. No change in the last quarter.
JAJBX - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 306K shares. No change in the last quarter.
JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 143K shares. No change in the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.