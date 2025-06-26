FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp. Prices Initial Public Offering of 13.1 Million Units

FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp. priced its IPO of 13.1 million units, set to trade on Nasdaq starting June 27, 2025.

FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp. announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 13,100,000 units, which will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker "FIGXU" starting June 27, 2025. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and half of a redeemable warrant, with the whole warrant allowing for purchase of a Class A share at $11.50. An amount of $10.00 per unit will be held in a trust account upon closing, which is expected on June 30, 2025, pending standard conditions. The company, established for the purpose of engaging in business combinations primarily in the financial sector, is led by CEO Lou Gerken, with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. serving as the sole book-running manager for the IPO. Forward-looking statements about the offering's completion and business combination goals are included in the release, but no guarantees are made.

Potential Positives

The successful pricing of the initial public offering (IPO) of 13,100,000 units signifies strong market interest and investor confidence in FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp.

The anticipated listing on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FIGXU” enhances the company's visibility and credibility in the financial market.

The structured offering, consisting of Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants, provides investors with a clear understanding of their investment and potential upside.

The management team's expertise and focus on identifying differentiated businesses in the financial industry may attract further strategic opportunities for growth.

Potential Negatives

The company is a blank check company, which can pose a risk to investors as it does not have specific business operations or revenue-generating activities at the time of the IPO.

The lack of detailed information on potential acquisition targets may lead to uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and business strategy.

Forward-looking statements highlight potential risks and uncertainties, indicating that the offering may not be completed as described, which could deter potential investors.

FAQ

What is the ticker symbol for FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp.?

The ticker symbol for FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp. is "FIGXU" for its units on Nasdaq.

When will the initial public offering close?

The initial public offering is expected to close on June 30, 2025.

What does each unit consist of in the IPO?

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant.

Who is managing the IPO for FIGX Capital?

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

What is the focus of FIGX Capital's acquisition strategy?

FIGX Capital intends to focus on businesses in the financial industry, particularly private wealth/asset managers.

Tiburon, CA, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,100,000 units. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) and begin trading tomorrow, June 27, 2025, under the ticker symbol “FIGXU.” Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. An amount equal to $10.00 per unit will be deposited into a trust account upon the closing of the offering. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “FIGX” and “FIGXW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on June 30, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,965,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.





The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial industry group (FIG Sector), with a focus on differentiated private wealth/asset managers positioned to become multi-asset fund managers with diversified distribution channels andglobal marketpresence, however, it may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution.





The Company’s management team is led by Lou Gerken, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Jide James Zeitlin, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”), and Mike Rollins, its Chief Financial Officer. The Board also includes Dr. Russel Read, Real Desrochers and Pierre Sauvagnat.





Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.





The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022, or by email at



prospectus@cantor.com



.





A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on June 26, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all.





Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Investor Contacts







FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp.





Louis Gerken







lou@gerkencapital.com







(415) 383 -1464



