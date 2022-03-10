Figuring Out the Way Forward In a Difficult Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hi, Dave Gilbert here, the editor of Smart Money. Today I want to talk about a special opportunity our readers will have to see Eric team up with legendary growth investor Louis Navellier for what they’re calling Tech Crisis 2022. These experts have gone head to head to make predictions and help you best position your money for success.

Source: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com

Don’t miss your chance to sign up later in this Smart Money update!

We’re not even through the first quarter yet, and the beginning of 2022 feels like a long time ago.

Believe it or not, at the start of this year, investors were pretty equally bullish, bearish, or neutral. The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) polls its members weekly to find out their thoughts on the stock market over the coming six months. In the first week of the year, 32.7% considered themselves bullish, with 33.9% neutral and 32.3% bearish.

That’s normally a very healthy mixture.

Then the headlines hit.

Inflation. The likelihood of higher interest rates. Now Russia, Ukraine and war in Europe, and increasing concerns that a recession could be around the corner.

It’s a confusing and scary time for investors. Sentiment has clearly shifted. In the latest AAII survey through yesterday, three out of every four investors are either bearish (45.8%) or neutral (30.2%). That leaves 24% staying bullish.

Right now, investors face more questions than answers.

Do you sell and go to cash?

Do you jump in and buy these lower prices?

Do you take profits in stocks that are up, cut losses in stocks that are down, or both?

Or do you just sit tight and do nothing at all?

These are important decisions, and nobody wants to make the wrong ones.

That’s why I want to tell you today about a special event on Wednesday, March 16, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern. Eric Fry is teaming up with legendary growth investor Louis Navellier for what they’re calling Tech Crisis 2022. It’s free to attend, but you do need to register. (You can register here.)

This event is both timely and important. I have had the pleasure of working with both Louis and Eric, and while I can’t give away much right now, here’s a snippet of what they’ll discuss…

The big events, trends and opportunities that will define the markets in the next 12 months…

How you can leverage this infomration to potentially beat the S&P 500 by 10X…

by 10X… And most importantly, what you should be doing with your money right now to prepare yourself financially for what’s to come.

These guys are putting their research and reputations on the line to show you exactly what they say is around the corner and, more importantly, how to prepare.

The goal of this event is to walk away more confident on how to move forward with your money and with a strategy in place for the big market moves you should prepare for right now.

They’ll even be giving away the name and ticker symbol to two stocks they believe could soar despite all the bad news.

So, if you’re curious about where the markets are heading in the next year…

And want to learn how to best position your money…

I strongly encourage you to attend.

Click here to reserve your spot.

Sincerely,

Dave Gilbert

Editor, Smart Money

P.S: If you sign up for the Tech Crisis 2022 event, you’ll get a free copy of a never-before-seen special report, 8 Tech Stocks That Will Never Recover. These eight stocks are held by millions of investors, and No. 3 might surprise you. Learn more about the event and report right here.

On the date of publication, Dave Gilbert did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Eric Fry is an award-winning stock picker with numerous “10-bagger” calls — in good markets AND bad. How? By finding potent global megatrends… before they take off. In fact, Eric has recommended 41 different 1,000%+ stock market winners in his career. Plus, he beat 650 of the world’s most famous investors (including Bill Ackman and David Einhorn) in a contest. And today he’s revealing his next potential 1,000% winner for free, right here.

The post Figuring Out the Way Forward In a Difficult Market appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.