Is Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (FIGR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Figure Technology (FIGR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Figure Technology is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Figure Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGR's full-year earnings has moved 29.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that FIGR has returned about 53.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 9.9%. This means that Figure Technology is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Hackett Group (HCKT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.1%.

In Hackett Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Figure Technology belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 110 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.8% so far this year, so FIGR is performing better in this area.

Hackett Group, however, belongs to the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #98. The industry has moved -27.2% so far this year.

Figure Technology and Hackett Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

