US Markets

Figure skating-Russia's Medvedeva returns to former coach Tutberidze - RIA

Contributor
Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Reuters
Published

Olympic silver medallist Evgenia Medvedeva has parted ways with Canadian coach Brian Orser and returned to Russia to train under her former coach Eteri Tutberidze, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Adds Medvedeva comment

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Olympic silver medallist Evgenia Medvedeva has parted ways with Canadian coach Brian Orser and returned to Russia to train under her former coach Eteri Tutberidze, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The twice world champion left long-time coach Tutberidze to join Orser's team after she was upstaged by her training partner Alina Zagitova at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Orser, a two-time Olympic silver medallist, coaches some of the world's top figure skaters, including Japan's double Olympic men's champion Yuzuru Hanyu.

"I'm very grateful to Brian for his understanding and the work that we've done. I have started to train with Eteri Georgievna (Tutberidze) today," Medvedeva said in a statement on the Russian Figure Skating Federation's website.

"We will work and try to show the best possible result."

The 20-year-old Medvedeva's return was warmly welcomed by Russia's figure skating community.

"I think this is a very correct and reasonable decision on the part of Zhenya," Maxim Trankov, a retired pairs skater who won Olympic gold in 2014, told RIA, referring to Medvedeva using the diminutive form of Evgenia.

"It's wonderful to see a great coach and a great athlete reunited."

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular