Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported.

The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.

He was diagnosed with sepsis and pneumonia and admitted to intensive care and put on a ventilator.

Kostomarov has lost one foot completely and part of the heel and toes had to be removed from his other foot, according to Izvestia. He has also agreed to have his fingers amputated, the paper said.

His condition is still serious.

Born in Moscow, Kostomarov began skating when he was nine. Kostomarov and Navka were world champions twice and European champions three times.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

