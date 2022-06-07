Figure skating-ISU to raise mininum age for senior competitions to 17 following doping saga

June 7 (Reuters) - The International Skating Union Congress on Tuesday voted to gradually raise the minimum competition age for senior figure skating competitions from 15 to 17.

The decision comes after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February when she was 15.

"There will be no change for the season 2022/23, an increase to 16 years for the season 2023/24 and an increase to 17 years for the season 2024/25 and subsequent seasons," the ISU wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

