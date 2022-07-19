Figure skating-Double Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru says he will turn pro

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, a two-times Olympic figure-skating champion whose attempt to pull off a third gold ended in a fourth place result at the Beijing Games in February, said on Tuesday he would turn professional and retire from competition.

Hanyu, 27, made the announcement at a televised news conference in Tokyo.

