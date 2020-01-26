US Markets

Figure skating-Chen claims fourth straight U.S. title

Twice world champion Nathan Chen, worried about his stamina after a recent flu, responded with a sparkling free skate to become the first American to win four consecutive national titles in 32 years in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sunday.

