Figtree Holdings Updates Board and Committees Leadership

Figtree Holdings Ltd. (SG:5F4) has released an update.
Figtree Holdings Ltd. has announced an update on the composition of its Board and Board Committees, effective November 14, 2024. The company has appointed Mr. Sho Kian Hin as the Non-Executive Independent Chairman and Chair of both the Audit and Nominating Committees, while Ms. Yap Siew Ling will serve as the Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee. These leadership changes are poised to influence the company’s strategic direction and governance.
