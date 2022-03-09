FIGS Surges On Growth In Q4 Revenue

(RTTNews) - FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) shares are trading more than 31.89 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a surge in revenues for the fourth quarter.

The direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand reported fourth-quarter revenue that increased 42.7 percent to $128.7 million.

Net income for the quarter was $12.6 million or $0.06 per share. The adjusted net income was $18.6 million or $0.09 per share.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company expects net revenue in a range of $550-$560 million.

The shares are currently at $18.12, up 29 percent on a volume of 3,022,979. The shares have traded in a range of $13.04-$50.40 on average volume of 2,932,933.

