FIGS Stock Shows How Healthcare Apparel Trends Are Evolving

FIGS, Inc. FIGS is turning healthcare apparel into a broader investment story. The company sits in a category tied to uniforms, replenishment and healthcare employment rather than pure fashion cycles.



That makes FIGS useful for investors tracking how premium workwear, product expansion, retail touchpoints and global growth are reshaping a historically basic apparel market.

FIGS Benefits From Essential Wear Demand

Healthcare apparel differs from discretionary fashion because the purchase is connected to work. Scrubs and related apparel are part of the daily uniform for healthcare professionals, giving the category a replenishment element that many apparel brands lack.



FIGS’ most recent quarter showed that dynamic. Net revenues rose 28% year over year to $159.9 million, while active customers surpassed 3 million for the first time. Scrubwear grew 27% and accounted for 79% of net revenues.



lululemon athletica inc. LULU offers a useful comparison for investors tracking premium apparel brands built around product performance and customer community. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC offers another angle on uniform and workwear demand.

FIGS, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

FIGS, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FIGS, Inc. Quote

FIGS Turns Scrubs Into a Broader Wardrobe

The more interesting trend is wallet-share expansion. FIGS is not only selling scrub sets; it is building a broader healthcare wardrobe around layering, fit, fabrics and use cases.



FORMx fabric penetration nearly doubled year over year, and FIGS plans to spotlight FIBREx more meaningfully in the second half of 2026. New maternity styles, outerwear, underscrubs, accessories, lab coats and loungewear all support the head-to-toe outfitting strategy.



Non-scrubwear grew 31% in the quarter and represented 21% of net revenues. That mix matters because the customer relationship can extend beyond required uniforms into daily comfort, function and identity at work.

FIGS Tests Omnichannel Growth With Hubs

FIGS began as a digital-first brand, but Community Hubs show how the model is moving beyond pure online dependence. These locations are designed as shopping and brand-engagement points rather than conventional retail expansion for its own sake.



The read-through is notable: roughly 40% of Community Hub visitors are new to the brand. That suggests physical locations can act as acquisition tools while deepening relationships with existing healthcare professionals.



TEAMS adds another channel by serving hospitals and healthcare organizations. Together, Hubs and TEAMS give FIGS more ways to meet customers where they work, shop and organize apparel decisions.





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FIGS Shows Global Growth and Cost Friction

International growth adds a longer runway. FIGS generated $28.3 million in international net revenues in the first quarter, up 49.9% year over year, and now operates in 85 international markets versus 32 at the end of 2024.



That expansion comes with friction. Tariffs, freight volatility, fuel surcharges and supply-chain rerouting remain real margin variables. Gross margin improved only 10 basis points to 67.7% despite the sales growth, as pricing and efficiencies were largely offset by tariffs and product mix.

FIGS Signals Favor Trend Followers Over Value Hunters

The bottom line: FIGS is better viewed as a healthcare-apparel trend story than a classic cheap-stock setup. The company is benefiting from essential demand, broader product use cases, international expansion and new customer-acquisition channels.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It has a Momentum Score of A, Value Score of D, Growth Score of C and VGM Score of D. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The A Momentum Score fits a stock with favorable recent business and trading characteristics. The weak Value Score and VGM Score, however, suggest valuation discipline remains important for investors considering an entry point.

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FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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