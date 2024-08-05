FIGS Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated FIGS (NYSE:FIGS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $6.19, a high estimate of $6.75, and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average represents a 2.98% decrease from the previous average price target of $6.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FIGS. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $6.00 $6.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $6.00 $6.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Lowers Buy $6.75 $7.50 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $6.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FIGS. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of FIGS compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of FIGS's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of FIGS's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About FIGS

FIGS Inc is a healthcare apparel company. The Company designs and sells scrubwear and non-scrubwear, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear and other apparel. The Company markets and sells its products in the United States. Sales are generated through the Company's digital platforms.

Key Indicators: FIGS's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: FIGS's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.78%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FIGS's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FIGS's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FIGS's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, FIGS adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

