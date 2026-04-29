FIGS' Q1 Earnings Upcoming: Here's What Lies Ahead for the Stock?

FIGS, Inc. FIGS is expected to report top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 results.



The company’s quarterly revenues are pegged at $152.2 million, up 21.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for the company’s quarterly earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at one cent per share. The company reported break-even earnings in the year-ago quarter.



This major healthcare apparel brand delivered an earnings surprise of 400% in the last reported quarter. The bottom line has surpassed estimates by 187.5%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

Key Points to Note About FIGS

FIGS’ quarterly results are likely to reflect gains from robust demand, effective execution and brand strength. The company is expanding its customer base, alongside improved retention. This broad-based momentum highlights the brand’s connection with healthcare professionals and its ability to aid repeat purchases.



FIGS has established strong brand recognition via solid marketing efforts and deep engagement with the healthcare community. Its presence within connected healthcare networks helps the company attract new customers while also strengthening loyalty among existing ones. FIGS has been seeing strong traction in existing global markets while successfully entering new regions, supported by a scalable and disciplined expansion strategy.



The company’s pricing power has also been proving beneficial. Higher average order values, supported by increased pricing and larger basket sizes, indicate that customers are willing to spend more on FIGS products. Product innovation also remains a core strength. The company continues to boost its offerings through new fabrics, improved functionality and expansion into adjacent categories. All such endeavors are likely to drive FIGS’ results during the quarter under review.



On the flip side, a tough operating landscape, including tariff pressures, has been concerning. In addition, any deleverage in selling and marketing costs might weigh on profitability in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for FIGS

Our proven conclusively predicts an earnings beat for FIGS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chance of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



FIGS currently has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

FIGS, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FIGS, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FIGS, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Wayfair Inc. W currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.80% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. W is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.88 billion, indicating a 5.6% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for W’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 26 cents per share, implying a 160% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



The Gap, Inc. GAP currently has an Earnings ESP of +25.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. GAP is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.53 billion, indicating 1.8% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for GAP’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 39 cents a share, implying 23.5% decline from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has moved up 5.4% in the past 30 days.



Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DLTR is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.97 billion, indicating a 7.2% rise from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.55 a share, implying 23% growth from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.

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FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.