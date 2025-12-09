FIGS, MDB, and More Are Now Strong Buy Stocks (Dec. 9)

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

FIGS FIGS: This company, which is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.3% over the last 60 days.

FIGS, Inc. Price and Consensus

FIGS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FIGS, Inc. Quote

MongoDB MDB: This company, which provides general purpose database platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 day.

MongoDB, Inc. Price and Consensus

MongoDB, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

Kennametal KMT: This company, which is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-speed metal cutting tools, tooling systems and wear-resistant parts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote

EverQuote EVER: This company, which operates an online marketplace for consumers shopping for auto, home and renters and life insurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

EverQuote, Inc. Price and Consensus

EverQuote, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EverQuote, Inc. Quote

OppFi OPFI: This company, which provide financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

OppFi Inc. Price and Consensus

OppFi Inc. price-consensus-chart | OppFi Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

