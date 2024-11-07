News & Insights

FIGS Invests in AI Education Platform OOG

November 07, 2024 — 05:14 pm EST

FIGS ( (FIGS) ) has issued an update.

FIGS, Inc., a leading healthcare apparel brand, has made a strategic $25 million minority investment in OOG, Inc., an AI-powered education platform for healthcare professionals. The investment aligns with FIGS’ mission to enhance the lives of healthcare workers by leveraging technology to transform the education sector. This collaboration, approved by an independent board committee, is expected to provide FIGS with marketing, community engagement, and data benefits, further strengthening its market position.

