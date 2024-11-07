FIGS Invests in AI Education Platform OOG

FIGS ( (FIGS) ) has issued an update.

FIGS, Inc., a leading healthcare apparel brand, has made a strategic $25 million minority investment in OOG, Inc., an AI-powered education platform for healthcare professionals. The investment aligns with FIGS’ mission to enhance the lives of healthcare workers by leveraging technology to transform the education sector. This collaboration, approved by an independent board committee, is expected to provide FIGS with marketing, community engagement, and data benefits, further strengthening its market position.

Find detailed analytics on FIGS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.