Figs Inc - (FIGS) Price Target Increased by 5.68% to 9.10

The average one-year price target for Figs Inc - (NYSE:FIGS) has been revised to 9.10 / share. This is an increase of 5.68% from the prior estimate of 8.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.82 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.59% from the latest reported closing price of 6.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Figs Inc -. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 7.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIGS is 0.14%, a decrease of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.61% to 157,002K shares. The put/call ratio of FIGS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 23,562K shares representing 13.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,867K shares, representing an increase of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 39.15% over the last quarter.

BPTRX - Baron Partners Fund holds 9,000K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,094K shares, representing an increase of 10.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 27.93% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,570K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,570K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,176K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,139K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 27.60% over the last quarter.

Figs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. The company creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. FIGS markets and sells its products directly through its digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.