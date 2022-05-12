Figs Inc - Class A Shares Close the Week 31.8% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Figs Inc - Class A (FIGS) shares closed this week 31.8% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 65.0% year-to-date, down 67.9% over the past 12 months, and down 67.9% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.3%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $13.97 and as low as $9.23 this week.

Shares closed 80.9% below its 52-week high and 4.4% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 10.2% higher than the 10-day average and 93.3% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

The stock closed at 21.2% lower than its 5-day moving average, 37.1% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 49.1% lower than its 90-day moving average.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -1288.8%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 1487.1%

