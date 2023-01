(RTTNews) - Figs, Inc. (FIGS) shares are gaining more than 12 percent on Tuesday morning trade after Quantbot Technologies LP bought 13204 shares of Figs to raise its holding by 15.1 percent. Quantbot has been holding 100,540 shares in Figs.

Currently, shares are at $9.47, up 12.40 percent from the prior closing of $8.43 on a volume of 2,545,472.

