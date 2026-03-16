Is FIGS (FIGS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Figs (FIGS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Figs is one of 195 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Figs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS' full-year earnings has moved 93.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, FIGS has returned 30.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -2.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Figs is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Tilly's (TLYS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.2%.

In Tilly's' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 78.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Figs is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9% so far this year, meaning that FIGS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Tilly's is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Figs and Tilly's. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.