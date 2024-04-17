FIGS (FIGS) Price Target Decreased by 6.57% to 6.44

The average one-year price target for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) has been revised to 6.44 / share. This is an decrease of 6.57% from the prior estimate of 6.90 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.26% from the latest reported closing price of 4.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in FIGS. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIGS is 0.10%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.32% to 172,351K shares. The put/call ratio of FIGS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 25,215K shares representing 14.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,033K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 8.76% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,517K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,295K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 24.32% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,570K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,570K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 8,454K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,422K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Figs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. The company creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. FIGS markets and sells its products directly through its digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

