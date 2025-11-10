Is FIGS (FIGS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Figs (FIGS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Figs is one of 195 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Figs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS' full-year earnings has moved 38.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FIGS has gained about 38.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 8.1% on average. This shows that Figs is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Kingfisher PLC (KGFHY) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.7%.

Over the past three months, Kingfisher PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Figs belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18% this year, meaning that FIGS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kingfisher PLC, however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #77. The industry has moved +1.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Figs and Kingfisher PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

