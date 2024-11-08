Figs falls -31.4%

Figs (FIGS) is down -31.4%, or -$2.09 to $4.58.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FIGS:
- FIGS, Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Closing Bell Movers: Toast gains 19% afterhours after earnings beat
- Figs reports Q3 EPS (1c), consensus (1c)
- Figs cuts FY24 revenue view to ‘down 1% to flat’ from flat to up 2%
- ai-education-platform-oog" target="_blank" style="color:blue" rel="nofollow noopener">FIGS Invests in AI Education Platform OOG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.