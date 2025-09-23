FIG's Expanding Portfolio Fuel Revenue Growth: A Sign of More Upside?

Figma FIG is benefiting from its expanding product portfolio, which has contributed to its revenue growth and positions the company for further upside. In the second quarter of 2025, Figma achieved a record $250 million in revenues, representing 41% year-over-year growth.



The company's growth is fueled by its ability to innovate rapidly and meet the evolving needs of its customers. At its annual Config conference, Figma doubled its product portfolio by launching four new products, including Figma Make, Figma Draw, Figma Sites and Figma Buzz. In the second quarter of 2025, Figma also launched the Dev Mode MCP server, which speeds up developer workflows by bringing context from Figma Design into any surface that consumes MCP.



Dev Mode MCP server is a nice addition for developers who accounted for 30% of Figma’s monthly active users in the second quarter of 2025. In the reported quarter, Figma had 11,906 paid customers with more than $10,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) as of June 30, 2025, and 1,119 paid customers with more than $100,000 in ARR as of June 30, 2025.



The new products are attracting more users and encouraging existing customers to use multiple tools within the platform. In the second quarter of 2025, FIG announced that more than 80% of Figma’s customers now use two or more products, and two-thirds use three or more.

Figma Suffers From Stiff Competition

Figma is facing stiff competition from companies like Adobe ADBE and Autodesk ADSK, which are also expanding their presence in the creative software market.



Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. Its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Adobe Experience Cloud products have been driving top-line growth. New AI releases, including Express, Acrobat AI Assistant, Firefly Services, DX premium tiers, and GenStudio for Performance Marketing, have expanded the portfolio of products.



Autodesk’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In August 2025, Autodesk introduced Flow Studio with a new freemium model. This model gives creators access to free entry-level tools and more affordable paid options. By reducing the Lite plan to $10, the company is making AI-driven VFX and animation available to a wider audience.

Figma’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Figma’s shares have lost 16.5% in the past month. The broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector has appreciated 8.7% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry has increased 6.7% in the same period.

FIG Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Figma’s stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 20.36X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 7.10X. FIG has a Value Score of F.

Price/Sales (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at 30 cents per share, which has decreased by a penny over the past 30 days. This indicates a 108.02% increase from the reported figure of 2024.

Figma, Inc. Price and Consensus

Figma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Figma, Inc. Quote

Figma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Figma, Inc. (FIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.