FIGS Earnings Results: $FIGS Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIGS ($FIGS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, beating estimates of -$0.00 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $124,900,000, beating estimates of $121,557,990 by $3,342,010.

FIGS Insider Trading Activity

FIGS insiders have traded $FIGS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEATHER L. HASSON (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,862 shares for an estimated $185,367.

FIGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of FIGS stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

