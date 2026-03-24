FIGR Chief Capital Officer Sells 26K Shares for Nearly $834,000

Key Points

Stevens sold 26,057 shares of Class A Common Stock on Feb. 18, 2026, for a transaction value of roughly $833,824.

This sale represented 5.3% of his direct holdings at the time, reducing his direct ownership to 462,943 shares immediately following the transaction.

The transaction was executed via a direct open-market sale, with no indirect or derivative securities involved.

As of the publication date, Stevens has filed two additional Form 4s. A March 3, 2026 filing reflects 15,427 shares withheld by the company to cover taxes on vesting restricted stock units -- not a market sale. A March 19, 2026 filing reflects the exercise of 38,281 stock options and the open-market sale of 49,708 shares under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, bringing his most recently reported direct holdings to 436,089 shares.

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David Todd Stevens, Chief Capital Officer of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR), reported the sale of 26,057 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $833,824, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 26,057 Transaction value $833,824 Post-transaction shares (direct) 462,943 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $15.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($32.00); post-transaction value based on March 23, 2026, market close price ($33.21).

Key questions

How does the trade size compare to Stevens's prior sell transactions?

The 26,057-share sale was smaller than his most recent sales of 40,000 shares in December 2025 and 83,500 shares in November 2025.

The 26,057-share sale was smaller than his most recent sales of 40,000 shares in December 2025 and 83,500 shares in November 2025. What proportion of Stevens's direct holdings was reduced by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 5.3% of his direct position at the time.

The sale accounted for 5.3% of his direct position at the time. Was the transaction executed through direct or indirect means, and were derivatives involved?

This disposition was conducted entirely through a direct open-market sale, with no indirect entities or derivative securities involved.

This disposition was conducted entirely through a direct open-market sale, with no indirect entities or derivative securities involved. What is Stevens's remaining exposure to Figure Technology Solutions stock?

Immediately following the Feb. 18 transaction, Stevens directly held 462,943 shares of Class A Common Stock. Subsequent filings (March 3 and March 19, 2026) reflect additional share reductions, bringing his most recently reported direct position to 436,089 shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $7.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $434.5 million Net income (TTM) $133.9 million Price (as of market close 03/23/2026) $33.21

Company snapshot

Figure Technology Solutions leverages blockchain technology to deliver scalable consumer lending and digital financial marketplace services.

Offers a blockchain-based consumer lending platform and related financial solutions, including lending, trading, and investing services.

Targets consumers in the finance sector seeking innovative, technology-driven lending and investment products.

What this transaction means for investors

A sale of roughly 5% of an insider's direct stake is relatively modest in the grand scheme of insider activity -- and on its own, it's not a flashing red signal for investors. Stevens still holds a meaningful position in Figure Technology Solutions, suggesting his long-term confidence in the company hasn't evaporated.

Figure Technology Solutions operates in the blockchain-based lending space, a corner of fintech that has been quite volatile. The company went public less than a year ago, and it’s not uncommon to see an insider lock in some gains or trim portfolio exposure after an IPO. This type of modest Insider selling is common and doesn't necessarily reflect a change in the executive's view of the company's prospects.

Stevens has now filed three Form 4s in roughly a month -- a Feb. 18 open-market sale, a March 3 tax withholding on RSU vesting, and a March 19 option exercise paired with additional open-market sales under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The structured nature of the March sales was simply scheduled portfolio management, while the open-market sale was smaller than Stevens’ previous two sales.

Investors keeping tabs on Figure Technology Solutions may want to follow Stevens' future open-market sales to see if they continue to taper off in the coming quarters. For long-term investors, Figure's blockchain lending business remains the more important story to follow -- insider selling at this scale is usually background noise, not a headline.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.