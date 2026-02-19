Figma's Q4 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Figma FIG came out with fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 8 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%. The company reported earnings of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Figma posted revenues of $303.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%. Figma’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues increased 40% year over year.

Figma shares gained 4.7% on Thursday’s pre-market session after strong results. Figma stock has plunged 67.3% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s decline of 16.8%.

Figma Six-Month Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Figma’s Quarterly Results in Detail

Figma’s non-GAAP gross profit rose 30.5% year over year to $261.79 million, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 86%, down 600 basis points from the prior-year quarter.

The company’s non-GAAP operating profit declined 22% year over year to $44 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 14%, down 1,200 basis points from the prior-year quarter.

Figma continued to show strong expansion within its customer base. Net dollar retention for customers with ARR above $10,000 increased to 136%, up five percentage points sequentially, reflecting deeper product adoption and growing usage across teams.

The company ended the quarter with 13,861 customers generating more than $10,000 in ARR, adding 951 customers in this category in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company now has 1,405 customers generating more than $100,000 in ARR, adding 143 customers in this category in the fourth quarter of 2025 alone.

The company’s non-GAAP net profit declined 18.7% year over year to $43.0 million.

FIG’s Balance Sheet

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Figma held $1.7 billion in cash and marketable securities.

Figma generated $39.9 million in operating cash flow and $38.5 million in adjusted free cash flow during the quarter.

Figma’s Q1 and 2026 Outlook

Figma provided guidance for the first quarter of 2026 and full-year 2026. Figma expects its first-quarter 2026 revenues to be between $315 million and $317 million, implying year-over-year growth of 38%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of 2026 revenues is pinned at $294 million.

The company now projects its 2026 annual revenues between $1.366 billion and $1.374 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion.

Figma projects its 2026 non-GAAP operating income between $100 million and $110 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Figma carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Computer and Technology sector.

Amphenol APH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. Amphenol shares have rallied 112.8% in the past 12-month period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Analog Devices ADI carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Analog Devices’ shares have jumped 39.7% in the trailing 12-month period.

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Applied Optoelectronics shares have surged 60.7% in the trailing 12-month period.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Figma, Inc. (FIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.