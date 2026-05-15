Figma Stock Rises 12% as Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Figma FIG shares gained 12% during Thursday’s extended trading session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results. Figma came out with non-GAAP earnings of 10 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 66.7%. The company reported earnings of 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Figma posted revenues of $333.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. Figma’s first-quarter 2026 revenues increased 46% year over year.

Figma’s first-quarter results reflected broad-based seat expansion and rising AI adoption, with net dollar retention reaching 139% at the end of the first quarter. Management also highlighted early traction from AI credit monetization, which began rolling out in March 2026.

Figma, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Figma, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Figma, Inc. Quote

FIG’s AI Rollout Starts to Show Up in Results

A key theme in the first quarter was the company’s push to monetize AI usage while keeping adoption intact. FIG implemented AI credit limits across seats beginning March 18, and management pointed to encouraging early behavior among larger customers as usage moved into a more structured framework.

The company also emphasized that the “surface area” for credit consumption is expanding. While current credit usage is heavily tied to products like Figma Make and image-editing workflows, management expects newer capabilities, including an AI assistant that is in alpha, to further broaden where credits are consumed over time.

Figma’s Quarterly Results in Detail

FIG’s non-GAAP gross profit rose 31.5% year over year to $274.6 million, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 82.4%, down 910 basis points from the prior-year quarter.

The company’s non-GAAP operating profit increased 30.3% year over year to $52.1 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 15.6%, down 190 basis points from the prior-year quarter.

The company ended the quarter with 15,218 customers generating more than $10,000 in ARR, adding 1,357 customers in this category in the first quarter of 2026. The company now has 1,525 customers generating more than $100,000 in ARR, adding 120 customers in this category in the first quarter of 2026 alone.

FIG’s Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2026, Figma held $1.6 billion in cash and marketable securities compared with $1.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Figma generated $97.3 million in operating cash flow and $88.6 million in adjusted free cash flow during the quarter.

Figma Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook

For 2026, the company raised its revenue outlook to $1.422-$1.428 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 40%, up from its prior view of $1.366-$1.374 billion, suggesting growth of 30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $1.37 billion.

Figma projects its 2026 non-GAAP operating income between $125 million and $135 million, up from the prior stated $100-$110 million.

FIG guided to second-quarter 2026 revenues of $348-$350 million, implying 40% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter of 2026 revenues is pinned at $330.3 million.

Management tied the upward revision to sustained seat expansion across tiers, improved paid conversion, and better-than-expected performance in credit utilization and add-on purchases since AI credit limits were introduced.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Figma carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Broadcom AVGO, Celestica CLS and Amphenol APH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of Broadcom have gained 27.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $11.45 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year surge of 67.9%.

Shares of Celestica have gained 29.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.16 per share, up 15.1% over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year jump of 67.9%.

Amphenol shares have declined 4.4% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.76 per share, up 11.4% over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year increase of 42.5%.

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