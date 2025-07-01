Bitcoin Magazine



Figma Reveals $70M Bitcoin ETF Holdings, Plans to Buy $30M More

Design platform Figma revealed in a new SEC filing that it owns $70 million in Bitcoin ETFs and was approved to buy $30 million more.

JUST IN: Design app giant Figma revealed it owns almost $70 million in Bitcoin ETFs and was approved to buy $30 million more in BTC pic.twitter.com/Us5F0HMw82 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 1, 2025

The disclosure came as part of Figma’s S-1 filing, released alongside its bid to go public. Figma held $78.8 million in a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) as of December 31, 2024, categorized as a Level 1 asset. As of March 31, 2025, the value declined to $69.5 million, which included in its $1.54 billion total of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

“We have an investment in a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund,” said the filing document. “The fair value of this investment was $69.5 million as of March 31, 2025. Changes in the fair value of this exchange-traded fund are impacted by the volatility of Bitcoin and changes in general economic conditions, among other factors.”

“On March 3, 2024, the Board of Directors approved an investment of $55.0 million into a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) investment fund operated by Bitwise, Inc,” stated the file. “The investment is classified as an equity security within marketable securities for the periods presented.”

On May 8, 2025, the company’s board approved an additional $30 million investment in Bitcoin. Following the approval, Figma purchased $30 million worth of the stablecoin USDC with plans to convert it into Bitcoin at a later date.

The filing notes the ETF’s volatility, but also states no credit losses have been recorded on the asset. Figma reported $23.8 million in unrealized gains from equity investments for the year ending December 31, 2024, and $0.3 million for Q1 2024. However, it recognized $9.3 million in unrealized losses for Q1 2025. Interest income from cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $63.7 million in 2024 and $15.5 million in Q1 2025.

