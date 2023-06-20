Fighting erupts in Somalia's Puntland as voting changes debated- four witnesses

Adds background

MOGADISHU, June 20 (Reuters) - Heavy fighting erupted on Tuesday in Garowe, the capital of Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland, as the local parliament debated changes to the voting system, four witnesses said.

The Puntland government said on Facebook the regional parliament had voted in favour of considering amendments to the constitution, and that further debates and votes would take place.

"Fighting erupted immediately after the Puntland parliament voted for a one-man-one-vote election with multiple political parties. The lawmakers are still in the house, and a heavy exchange of fire is rocking the town. It is a very fierce battle," local elder Farah Osman said.

"Garowe is full of opposing forces. All roads are closed, all business closed," Osman said.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach local or federal officials for comment.

The clashes broke out after opposition groups accused Puntland's leader, Said Abdullahi Deni, of seeking constitutional changes that would extend his term in office beyond January next year, or help tip the ballot in his favour.

"Anti-aircraft guns and machine guns are raining down around Garowe today. Government forces and other troops and clan militias loyal to opposition politicians are fighting over politics. I closed my shop and ran home," said shopkeeper Abdullahi Omar.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Estelle Shirbon and Gareth Jones)

