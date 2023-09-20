Fighting Complacency: 5 Reasons Why Investors Should Reassess Their Allocations Today

Faron Daugs, Certified Financial Planner™, Wealth Advisor, Founder & CEO at Harrison Wallace Financial Group

Following a tough year in 2022, when investors could not catch a break amid unrelenting macro headwinds, the equity market momentum in 2023 has been a welcome reprieve. The U.S. market has led the way, with the Russell 1000 posting healthy year-to-date gains through the end of August. Global equities, lifted by developed markets, have increased, and some bond indexes have even posted positive results on the year.

The market’s boost to retirement accounts has eased the worries of many investors. But, when markets are up, anxiety is often replaced by complacency, which sometimes can be more detrimental to successful investing than hypervigilance. New risks and opportunities arise with any market swing, and the headwinds that drove markets down in 2022 haven’t completely abated.

While the market volatility has calmed down recently, the economy has supplied several reasons for investors to reassess their portfolio and its risks. Here’s why it’s time to rebalance and prepare for the next market cycle.

1. Inflation risks remain

While the rate of inflation has declined from its peak, the threat of inflation has not passed. History suggests that bouts of inflation like the one we are experiencing, where the inflation rate peaks above 8%, can take years to resolve. Recent data indicates a weakening labor market, which will put more people on the unemployment line. At the same time, we are seeing increased participation in the labor market, meaning people need to find at least part-time work to help cover their spending and increasing credit card debt and accommodate a decline in household savings accounts. Couple this with higher costs for ordinary expenses in energy, groceries, and housing, and we will continue to see a risk that inflation could ramp up.

2. The mega-cap rally

This year’s market rally has been narrow, driven primarily by mega-cap technology and artificial intelligence related stocks. Given the ubiquity of those mega-cap stocks in active and passive mutual funds and ETFs, most investors who have seen solid gains in their retirement accounts could have too much exposure to mega-cap tech. If an investor’s portfolio has benefited from recoveries in those tech stocks and sectors from last year‘s downturn, consider some rebalancing taking some gains from that recovery, and repositioning to quality stocks that have lower P/E ratios and have not yet participated in this move up. Examples include dividend paying stocks and more defensive stocks, such as investing in consumer staples. This reallocation helps reduce the overall concentration of a specific sector that may have gotten too hot too fast.

3. Higher economic growth is unlikely

History can be a strong indicator of probability. The yield curve remains steeply inverted and is predicting a 66% chance of a recession. This indicator has been an excellent predictor of past recessions since the 1960’s. Looking at other leading economic indicators, they continue to decline and have done so for the past 16 months. This does not point towards a strong economy. While short- to medium-term growth remains possible, it likely will not be very robust.

4. Fixed income has become more attractive

Compared to a year ago, fixed-income investments could make more sense for a client portfolio now. Short-term interest rates should start to stabilize and begin slowly drifting down. While much of this depends on Federal Reserve action, it appears that the Fed may be close to hitting its ceiling on rates. This opportunity allows investors to get into the fixed-income market now and take advantage of higher rates. Should the Fed begin to reduce rates in 12 to 18 months, the fixed-income investor will also benefit from price NAV increases in bonds as those interest rates decline. Interest rates and bond prices have an inverse relationship, which could help increase the overall return on a bond portfolio benefiting from higher yield and price appreciation.

5. An outlook of tempered optimism

Given the uncertainty of earnings going forward – due to potentially slowing consumer demands, increasing supplies, and higher energy costs – we will have increased volatility into the fourth quarter. Therefore, rebalancing your portfolio to an allocation that you are more comfortable with makes sense. Good value can still be found in the market, but it requires being patient and lowering your expectations from the swift returns of a few stocks and sectors that we have seen so far this year.

An investor should continue to be cautious in their overall allocation decisions. If they are putting “new cash” to work, they should be dollar cost averaging. If investors have seen some recovery in their portfolio, they may want to consider rebalancing a portion of the assets that have outperformed and reallocating to more value focused choices.

The Takeaway

This economic environment is a perfect example of why the individual's investment timeframe matters. If you are a long-term investor, and you have time to ride out the ups and downs of these markets, now can be an excellent time to take advantage of current volatility through dollar cost averaging and continuing to invest in your retirement and investment plans on a regular basis.

However, if your timeframe is shorter, and you are taking distributions from your portfolio, you may be better off allocating 18 to 24 months’ worth of your anticipated distributions into shorter-term fixed-income investments. Take advantage of these higher fixed rates that we have not seen in over 15 years. This will allow some peace of mind that the market may continue to move around and provide individuals with some potential growth without worrying about selling something at a loss to meet income needs.

While a recession has been highly discussed, I do not believe it will be a significantly deep recession. The market tends to recover before we are out of a recession. Historically, once the Fed has stopped increasing rates and shows signs of reducing rates, the markets have generated positive returns. The message from today's macro environment to investors is not all doom and gloom. It's about being disciplined, rebalancing at the appropriate time, knowing what you own and why you own it.

