Figeac Aero Expands U.S. Presence with New Contract

Figeac Aero North America has secured a new 5 million euro contract with Textron Aviation Defense to produce wing skins for military aircraft, further bolstering its presence in the U.S. market. This contract aligns with Figeac Aero’s ‘local-to-local’ strategy, enhancing its growth potential in the North America aerospace sector. With this and other recent contracts, the company is on track to achieve its revenue targets by 2028.

