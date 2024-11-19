Figeac Aero Achieves Strong Revenue Growth Amid Air Traffic Recovery

Figeac Aero SA (FR:FGA) has released an update.

Figeac Aero reports a revenue of €200.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024/25, marking a 10.6% increase compared to the previous year, driven by robust growth in its Aerostructures & Aeromotors activities. The company is capitalizing on the recovery in air traffic and a strong order book valued at €4.7 billion, positioning itself well for continued development. Despite short-term challenges, Figeac Aero is progressing with its commercial strategy, securing a significant portion of its revenue target under the PILOT 28 plan.

