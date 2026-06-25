FIG vs. ADSK: Which Design SaaS Stock is a Safer Bet in the AI Era?

Figma FIG and Autodesk ADSK are both benefiting from AI integration in the design SaaS space. Although Figma offers collaborative digital product design, Autodesk provides engineering and industrial design software, and both are optimizing their offerings with AI.

While Figma is leveraging AI to expand creative productivity and user adoption, Autodesk uses AI for engineering optimization and risk reduction. Let's dive deeper and compare these companies to uncover growth prospects and strategies so investors can make an informed bet.

The Case for FIG Stock

Figma has implemented AI across its portfolio with the integration of AI agents in Figma Canvas that utilizes Figma’s MCP server, integration of tools like Claude Code and Codex, Gemini 3 Pro with Nano Banana Pro into its design workflows and several other features. Now the company has implemented AI credit limits across seats beginning in 2026, and management highlighted early enterprise uptake of additional credits.

As of April 30, 2026, more than 75% of Org and Enterprise users who had previously exceeded credit limits continued to use AI credits, and over 95% of those users remained active on the platform. Usage depth also continues to rise, with about 60% of customers above $100,000 in ARR using Figma Make weekly in the first quarter of 2026, up from over 50% in the prior quarter.

Figma is also experiencing strong seat expansion across its customer base, supported by large enterprise agreements, increasing adoption by developers and broader use of the platform beyond design teams. Organizations are expanding Figma usage across product, engineering and business teams, which is helping drive the company’s industry-leading 139% net dollar retention rate.

Figma’s adoption base broadened further in the first quarter of 2026, supporting expansion-led growth. As of March 31, 2026, FIG had 15,218 paid customers with more than $10,000 in ARR and 1,525 paid customers with more than $100,000 in ARR. Given Figma’s unique collaborative workspace design, product stickiness and rapid AI implementation, FIG is gaining from customer growth.

However, high infrastructure costs and AI serving expenses may continue to pressure margins for Figma. And since Figma’s retention and revenue growth depend heavily on customers adding users and widening platform adoption, any slowdown in seat growth could weigh on net dollar retention and revenue growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIG’s 2026 earnings shows a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. The estimates have been revised downward in the past seven days.



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The Case for ADSK Stock

Autodesk is strategically embedding artificial intelligence capabilities throughout its product portfolio, positioning itself as an innovation leader while strengthening customer dependency on its platforms. The integration of generative design, predictive analytics and automated workflows powered by AI is transforming how architects, engineers and designers work, delivering measurable productivity gains that justify premium pricing.

These AI-enhanced features are increasingly difficult for competitors to replicate, given Autodesk's massive proprietary dataset accumulated over decades. Management’s guidance highlights the accelerating adoption of AI-powered tools across AutoCAD, Revit and Fusion platforms. This technological differentiation not only supports customer retention but enables the company to capture greater wallet share as clients expand their software spending to access cutting-edge capabilities.

Autodesk is uniquely positioned to leverage decades of proprietary design, engineering, architecture and construction data to train its AI models. The integration of generative design, predictive analytics and automated workflows powered by AI is transforming how professionals are able to deliver measurable productivity gains that justify premium pricing.

With these factors, ADSK will be able to position itself to benefit from incremental AI monetization, consumption-based monetization for machine execution, APIs, MCPs and subscription revenues. These factors would also enable ADSK to protect its margins. ADSK’s fiscal 2027 year-over-year earnings growth rate is pegged at 20%. The estimates have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



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FIG vs. ADSK: Price Performance & Valuation Check

Figma shares have lost 50.1% year to date, while Autodesk has declined 34.9%.

YTD Performance Chart



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On the valuation front, Autodesk trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 4.77X, below its six-month median of 6.15X, while Figma’s 5.30X trades below its median of 6.98X.

Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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Conclusion: FIG vs. ADSK

Both Autodesk and Figma are integrating AI to strengthen their platforms and drive long-term growth. Figma is seeing encouraging AI adoption, strong customer expansion and high net dollar retention, but its near-term outlook is clouded by elevated AI infrastructure costs and margin pressure. Autodesk, meanwhile, combines AI-driven product innovation with a more established business model. Its proprietary data, expanding AI capabilities and multiple monetization opportunities support customer retention, subscription growth and margin protection. Figma and Autodesk carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.