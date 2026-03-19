FIG Stock Outlook: Can AI Credit Monetization Lift 2026 Sales?

Figma FIG enters 2026 with a balanced setup. Enterprise standardization is widening platform adoption, and native artificial intelligence (AI) features are gaining traction across the workflow. The next leg depends on whether seat growth and cross-product adoption can translate into steady revenue as the company shifts to monetizing both subscriptions and AI credits. That transition also comes with visible margin pressure tied to AI infrastructure and hosting costs.



FIG stock has suffered from challenging prospects on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Shares have dropped 33.5% YTD, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 4.1%. Figma shares have underperformed broader and well-established peers, including Autodesk ADSK, Microsoft MSFT and Adobe ADBE, shares of which have dropped 15.8%, 19.5% and 29.8%, respectively, over the same time frame.



Figma is facing stiff competition from Adobe across creative tools and design workflows, while Autodesk dominates professional design workflows. Microsoft’s AI endeavors across its entire product portfolio make the stock a formidable competitor against FIG.

FIG Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Figma shares are also overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of F. In contrast, Autodesk and Microsoft have a Value Score of D, suggesting a stretched valuation, while Adobe has a Value Score of B.

FIG’s Setup Today: Balanced Growth With Clear Trade-Offs

Figma’s expansion story is rooted in broader enterprise usage, not just the core designer persona. The platform spans ideation, design, developer handoff, and presentation workflows, with deeper integration across Design, Make, and Dev Mode intended to increase engagement across roles. Management’s 2026 revenue guidance sets the key decision frame. Figma expects 2026 revenue of $1.366 billion to $1.374 billion, which implies about 30% growth from 2025 at the midpoint. The growth drivers are continued seat expansion, higher cross-product adoption across the suite, and incremental international contribution as renewals and new workflows compound.



Figma, Inc. Price and Consensus

Figma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Figma, Inc. Quote

Customer cohorts provide the strongest evidence that expansion is durable. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Figma had 13,861 paid customers with more than $10,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 1,405 paid customers with more than $100,000 in ARR. Retention dynamics reinforce the upsell thesis. Net dollar retention for customers above the $10,000 ARR threshold reached 136%, supported by gross retention of 97%. These metrics signal expansion on low churn and multi-quarter momentum at scale.



The near-term mechanics investors must underwrite start in March 2026, when Figma plans to enforce AI credit limits and monetize both seats and credits. Customers can purchase an additional AI credit subscription or opt into a pay-as-you-go credit plan, with add-on credit packs designed to align pricing with usage intensity. Pre-monetization telemetry suggests real demand, especially in larger cohorts. About 75% of customers above $10,000 in ARR were already consuming AI credits weekly ahead of monetization, which supports a credible path to incremental revenues as enforcement and new AI surfaces expand. Over time, the model is expected to help offset inference costs as adoption scales, but the ramp is expected to be measured.

FIG’s Margin Pressure: The Cost Side of Going AI-Native

At the same time, the earnings narrative carries trade-offs. The main risk sits on the cost side. In 2025, the cost of revenues surged 112% year over year, driven in part by $49.1 million in higher technical infrastructure and hosting costs tied to artificial intelligence. That dynamic pushed non-GAAP gross margin down to 82.4% in 2025 from 92% in 2024.



Figma expects a full year of AI serving costs in 2026, with credit monetization offsetting gradually. The 2026 outlook implies non-GAAP operating income of $100 million to $110 million and an operating margin around 8% at the mid-point, below the 12% achieved in 2025, as AI and go-to-market investments accelerate.



The shift to a hybrid seat-plus-credit model introduces new consumption dynamics that can make quarterly results less linear. Management expects a slow build as enforcement begins and plans to refine revenue assumptions after observing post-March behavior. Co-termed credit packs aim to improve predictability, while pay-as-you-go supports burst usage but adds variability.



Visibility risk is also amplified by timing. Pricing and packaging changes from March 2025 supported growth in 2025 and are expected to continue flowing through renewals into the first half of 2026, but those tailwinds are expected to fade in the second half of 2026, which doesn’t bode well for Figma.

Zacks Rank

Figma currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.