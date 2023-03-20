FIFTHDELTA Now Owns 5.05% of Lithium Americas (LAC)

Fintel reports that FIFTHDELTA has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.88MM shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC). This represents 5.05% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2023 they reported 6.72MM shares and 4.98% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.07% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.11% Upside

As of March 19, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lithium Americas is $37.68. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $44.62. The average price target represents an increase of 87.11% from its latest reported closing price of $20.14.

The projected annual revenue for Lithium Americas is $310MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithium Americas. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAC is 0.27%, a decrease of 9.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.79% to 36,184K shares. The put/call ratio of LAC is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Himension Fund holds 3,062K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,264K shares, representing a decrease of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 14.56% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 1,842K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,601K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 27.84% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 1,360K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing an increase of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,332K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares, representing a decrease of 42.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 51.36% over the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Background Information

Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Nevada, United States.

