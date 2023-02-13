FIFTHDELTA Increases Position in BlackBerry (BB)

Fintel reports that FIFTHDELTA has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 57.92MM shares of BlackBerry Ltd (BB). This represents 9.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 25, 2022 they reported 29.38MM shares and 5.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 97.17% and an increase in total ownership of 4.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.79% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for BlackBerry is $3.72. The forecasts range from a low of $2.83 to a high of $5.49. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.79% from its latest reported closing price of $5.53.

The projected annual revenue for BlackBerry is $711MM, an increase of 3.11%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackBerry. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BB is 0.11%, an increase of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.89% to 281,880K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 46,725K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 35,976K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,861K shares, representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB by 37.64% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 21,788K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company.

Legal & General Group holds 19,245K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares, representing an increase of 88.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 549.99% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 11,049K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares, representing an increase of 83.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 294.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

