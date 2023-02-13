FIFTHDELTA Cuts Stake in Lithium Americas (LAC)

Fintel reports that FIFTHDELTA has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.72MM shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC). This represents 4.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 1, 2022 they reported 7.11MM shares and 5.28% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.50% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lithium Americas is $37.68. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $44.62. The average price target represents an increase of 53.50% from its latest reported closing price of $24.55.

The projected annual revenue for Lithium Americas is $310MM. The projected annual EPS is $1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithium Americas. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAC is 0.26%, a decrease of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 32,107K shares. The put/call ratio of LAC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Himension Fund holds 3,264K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,323K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 21.48% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 1,842K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,601K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 33.62% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,332K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares, representing a decrease of 42.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 73.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,247K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Background Information

Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Nevada, United States.

