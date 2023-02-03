Fifth Wall Ventures Management GP Cuts Stake in Doma Holdings (DOMA)

Fintel reports that Fifth Wall Ventures Management GP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.52MM shares of Doma Holdings, Inc. (DOMA). This represents 2.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 10, 2021 they reported 21.55MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 69.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,634.00% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Doma Holdings is $13.00. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1,634.00% from its latest reported closing price of $0.75.

The projected annual revenue for Doma Holdings is $451MM, a decrease of 6.26%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.24.

Fund Sentiment

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doma Holdings. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DOMA is 0.2043%, a decrease of 32.8234%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 122,056K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Foundation Capital holds 44,777,155 shares representing 13.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 14,879,484 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 12,241,620 shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,441,799 shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,478,856 shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 12.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,765,455 shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869,974 shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOMA by 56.73% over the last quarter.

Doma Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Doma (formerly States Title Holding, Inc.) is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The company uses machine intelligence and its patented technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable. Doma and its family of brands - States Title, North American Title Company (NATC) and North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC) - offer solutions for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals that make closings vastly more simple and efficient, reducing cost and increasing customer satisfaction. Doma's clients include some of the largest bank and non-bank lenders in the United States.

