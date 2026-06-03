Fifth Third's Robust Capital Return Strategy: What's Driving It?

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB maintains a shareholder-friendly capital distribution approach, supported by a strong capital position and ample liquidity. As of March 31, 2026, the company's common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 9.96%, reflecting a solid capital position that supports shareholder returns while maintaining a comfortable buffer above regulatory requirements.

The company continues to deliver consistent dividend payouts. In September 2025, it announced an 8.1% increase in its quarterly dividend to 40 cents per share. Further, FITB has raised its dividend five times over the past five years, reflecting management's confidence in the company's earnings strength and long-term growth prospects. Currently, Fifth Third's dividend yield is 3.18%, higher than the industry's 2.91%, while its payout ratio stands at 43%.

Dividend Yield



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Apart from dividends, the company also has a share repurchase plan in place. In June 2025, Fifth Third's board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to 100 million shares of common stock. As of March 31, 2026, approximately 93.1 million shares remained available under the authorization. Although buybacks were temporarily paused following the Comerica acquisition, management continues to expect a return to regular quarterly share repurchases in the second half of 2026 as integration efforts advance.

As of March 31, 2026, Fifth Third had total debt (including long-term debt and other short-term borrowings) of $20 billion, while total liquidity, comprising cash and due from banks and other short-term investments, was $21.5 billion. In addition, the company's investment-grade senior debt ratings of A3, A- and A- from Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch, respectively, facilitate easy access to the debt market at favorable rates. These ratings indicate a strong financial position with low credit risk and reinforce the company's ability to meet its debt obligations even during challenging economic conditions.

Thus, given its strong capital position, ample liquidity and shareholder-friendly capital deployment strategy, Fifth Third appears well-positioned to sustain capital distributions in the future, thereby continuing to enhance shareholder value.

How Is FITB Placed in Capital Returns Compared With Peers?

Fifth Third’s two close peers are Northern Trust NTRS and M&T Bank MTB.

Northern Trust’s capital distribution activities seem impressive. After clearing the Federal Reserve’s 2025 stress test, the company raised its dividend 6.7% to 80 cents per share. Over the years, it has maintained a steady approach toward shareholder returns, supported by consistent capital management.

Northern Trust also has a share repurchase plan in place. In October 2021, the company announced a 25-million share repurchase program with no expiration date. As of March 31, 2026, 1.64 million shares were available under the authorization. Management expects to maintain a similar level of share repurchase activity in the upcoming quarters, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

M&T Bank has come a long way in demonstrating capital strength through steady shareholder returns. The company cleared the Federal Reserve’s 2025 stress test, reinforcing its ability to sustain capital distributions. In August 2025, M&T Bank increased its quarterly dividend by 11.1% to $1.50 per share.

The company also continues to focus on share repurchases. In March 2026, the board approved a new share repurchase program of up to $5 billion of common stock. As of March 31, 2026, nearly $90 million remained available under the earlier authorization. Supported by a strong liquidity profile and consistent performance, M&T Bank’s capital distribution strategy appears sustainable.

FITB’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of Fifth Third have gained 10.7% compared with the industry’s 11.5% growth.

Price Performance



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Currently, FITB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.