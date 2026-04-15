Fifth Third to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 17, before the opening bell. Quarterly earnings and revenues are expected to have registered year-over-year growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

In the last reported quarter, the bank’s results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII), fee income and deposit balances. A decline in provision was another tailwind. However, higher expenses acted as a headwind.

This Cincinnati, OH-based lender has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 5.39%.

Fifth Third Bancorp's Price and EPS Surprise

Fifth Third Bancorp price-eps-surprise | Fifth Third Bancorp Quote

Factors Likely to Impact FITB’s Q1 Performance

Loans & NII: Per the Federal Reserve’s latest data, demand for commercial and industrial as well as consumer loans remained strong in the first quarter of 2026, while real estate loan demand was subdued. This is likely to have supported Fifth Third’s lending activity and growth in average interest-earning assets in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for average interest-earning assets of $243.7 billion for the first quarter indicates a 25.5% rise from the prior quarter’s actual.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged at 3.50–3.75% in the first quarter. This is likely to have supported the company’s NII, as funding and deposit costs stabilized.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NII is pegged at $1.93 billion, indicating a 25.8% sequential increase.

Non-Interest Revenues: Global mergers and acquisitions (M&As) activity remained weak in the first quarter of 2026, as volumes declined year over year despite a rise in deal values driven by large transactions. In 2025, President Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcement resulted in a sharp slowdown in deal-making activity for several months. Although geopolitical uncertainties persisted, companies continued to adapt to a volatile environment. As such, improved deal values are likely to have offered some support to advisory activity, driving a modest increase in FITB’s commercial banking revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for commercial banking revenues is pegged at $103.9 million, indicating a 1.8% sequential rise.

Mortgage rates remained elevated in the first quarter of 2026, averaging around 6–6.5%, and continued to weigh on affordability. While refinancing activity witnessed a modest improvement from 2025 lows, origination volumes stayed under pressure due to limited housing inventory. As such, Fifth Third’s mortgage banking income is likely to have been adversely impacted in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for mortgage banking income is pegged at $49.3 million, indicating a 12% decrease from the prior quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for wealth and asset management revenues is pegged at $200.31 million, indicating an 8.3% increase from the prior quarter’s actual level.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for non-interest income is pegged at $920.8 million, which indicates a 13.5% sequential rise.

Expenses: The company’s expenses are expected to have increased in the first quarter of 2026, due to continued investments in technology and initiatives aimed at enhancing customer experience. Also, higher compensation and benefits expenses, along with ongoing branch expansion and digitization efforts, are likely to have kept the company’s cost base elevated during the quarter.

Asset Quality: FITB is likely to have maintained elevated reserves during the first quarter, especially within commercial lending, amid a challenging operating backdrop driven by the Middle East conflict and persistent inflation, which may strain consumer demand and result in higher delinquencies.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for non-performing assets is pegged at $1 billion, indicating a 15.6% rise from the prior quarter's reported figure.

FITB’s Recent Developments

Fifth Third’s acquisition of Comerica, completed on Feb. 2, 2026, marks a major expansion, creating the ninth-largest U.S. bank with about $294 billion in assets. The acquisition significantly boosts FITB’s scale and strengthens its position across key high-growth markets.

The combination pairs FITB’s retail and digital banking franchise with Comerica’s strong middle-market business, expanding reach across the Southeast, Texas and California while further reinforcing its Midwest presence.

The transaction is expected to generate $850 million in annual pre-tax cost synergies, support 9% EPS accretion by 2027, and drive efficiency gains toward the low-to-mid-50% range, backed by stronger fee income and a larger deposit base.

What the Zacks Model Reveals for FITB

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fifth Third this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Fifth Third is -0.61%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been revised downward to 84 cents per share over the past seven days. This indicates a 15.1% rise from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.86 billion, suggesting a rise of 34.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some bank stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post earnings beats this time around.

The Earnings ESP for KeyCorp KEY is +0.60% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 16, 2026. Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEY's quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at 41 cents per share.

Citizens Financial Group CFG is also scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on April 16. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CFG’s quarterly earnings has also remained unchanged at $1.10 per share.

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Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KeyCorp (KEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.