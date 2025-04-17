Fifth Third Q1 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher NII & Lower Expenses

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB has reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 73 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company posted an EPS of 76 cents.

Results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and loan balances. A reduction in expenses was another positive. A decline in fee income and weak asset quality were headwinds.

Results included a negative 2-cent impact of certain items. After considering this, the company has reported net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) of $478 million, down 0.4% year over year.

FITB’s Quarterly Revenues Rise & Expenses Fall

Total quarterly revenues in the reported quarter were $2.13 billion, which increased marginally year over year. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Fifth Third’s NII (on an FTE basis) was $1.44 billion, up 4% year over year. Our estimate for NII was pegged at $1.45 billion.

The net interest margin (on an FTE basis) increased year over year to 3.03% from 2.86%. Our estimate for net interest margin was 2.94%.

Non-interest income declined 2% year over year to $694 million. This fall was primarily led by a decrease in revenues from commercial banking and capital markets fees. Our estimate for non-interest income was pinned at $681.5 million.

Non-interest expenses decreased 3% year over year to $1.3 billion. The fall was primarily due to a decline in marketing expenses and other non-interest expenses. Our estimate for the metric was $1.34 billion.

Fifth Third’s Loan Rises, Deposits Decline

As of March 31, 2025, average loans and leases were up 3% at $121.7 billion from the previous quarter. Average deposits declined 2% to $164.1 billion sequentially.

FITB’s Credit Quality Deteriorates

The company has reported a provision for credit losses of $174 million, up 85% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was pinned at $184.4 million.

Moreover, the total non-performing portfolio loans and leases were $996 million, up 34.1% year over year.

Net charge-offs in the first quarter increased to $136 million or 0.46% of average loans and leases (on an annualized basis) from $110 million or 0.38% in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for net charge-offs was $136.8 million.

The total allowance for credit losses increased 2.1% to $2.52 billion year over year. Our estimate for allowance for credit losses was pinned at $2.53 billion.

Fifth Third’s Capital Position Mixed

The Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.73% compared with the 11.77% posted in the prior-year quarter. The CET1 capital ratio was 10.45%, down from 10.47% in the year-ago quarter. The leverage ratio was 9.19% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 8.94%.

FITB’s Capital Distribution Activities

In the reported quarter, FITB repurchased $225 million of its common outstanding shares.

Our Viewpoint on Fifth Third

A rise in NII, driven by loan growth, deposit rate management, and fixed-rate asset repricing, supported top-line growth. Continued expense discipline led to a decline in expenses. Strategic acquisitions have diversified Fifth Third's revenue sources, which will aid its top-line growth in the future. However, weak asset quality is a near-term concern.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fifth Third Bancorp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fifth Third Bancorp Quote

Currently, Fifth Third carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

Citizens Financial Group CFG posted first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. The metric rose 18.4% from the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

CFG’s results benefited from a rise in non-interest income, along with reduced expenses. A strong capital position was another positive. However, lower net interest income and declining loan balances were major headwinds.

Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.38 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago figure of $1.28.



HWC’s results benefited from an increase in non-interest income and net interest income. Lower provisions were other positives. However, higher adjusted expenses, and lower loan and deposit balances were headwinds.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.