Fifth Third price target raised to $51 from $43 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Fifth Third (FITB) to $51 from $43 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The bank’s earnings were slightly ahead of estimates as fee income was at the upper end, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

