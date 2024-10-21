Fifth Third price target raised to $51 from $43 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Fifth Third (FITB) to $51 from $43 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The bank’s earnings were slightly ahead of estimates as fee income was at the upper end, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FITB:
- Morning Movers: CVS Health sinks following CEO change, weak guidance
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 18, 2024
- Fifth Third Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Fifth Third sees Q4 revenue up 1%-2% vs. Q3, consensus $2.2B
- Fifth Third reports Q3 EPS 78c, consensus 83c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.